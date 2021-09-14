STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
President Ram Nath Kovind to address special session of Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Friday

Apart from the sitting MLAs, all the former MLAs including former chief ministers Shanta Kumar and Prem Kumar Dhumal have been invited to attend the special session.

Published: 14th September 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHIMLA: President Ram Nath Kovind will address a special session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Friday, Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar said. He will address the state assembly at 11 am on that day to mark the golden jubilee of Himachal Pradesh's statehood, Parmar told reporters on Tuesday.

Kovind will be the third president to address the state Assembly. Then presidents APJ Abdul Kalam and Pranab Mukherjee addressed the state Assembly in 2003 and 2013 respectively, he added. Apart from the sitting MLAs, all the former MLAs including former chief ministers Shanta Kumar and Prem Kumar Dhumal have been invited to attend the special session, he added.

As many 93 former MLAs, including Kumar and Dhumal, have given their consent to attend the special session. Besides five MPs from the state and seven former MPs will also attend the session, he added. All those who will come in close contact with the president will have to carry a COVID-19 RTPCR negative report, he added.

