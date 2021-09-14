STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sought divine blessings in Ayodhya to oust BJP govt in Uttar Pradesh, says Manish Sisodia

After completing the darshan, Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia said he prayed to Lord Ram for his blessings to replace the incumbent BJP dispensation with the AAP government in the poll-bound state.

Published: 14th September 2021 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, along with AAP MP Sanjay Singh and party leaders, seeks blessings from Mahant Janmey Sharan at Shri Janki Ghat Bada Sthan temple in Ayodhya.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, along with AAP MP Sanjay Singh and party leaders, seeks blessings from Mahant Janmey Sharan at Shri Janki Ghat Bada Sthan temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Ahead of the 2022 UP assembly polls, the temple town of Ayodhya has become an axis of heightened political activity in the state. On Monday, Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh joined the galaxy of leaders to seek blessings of Ram Lalla.

After completing the darshan, Sisodia said he prayed to Lord Ram for his blessings to replace the incumbent BJP dispensation with the AAP government in the poll-bound state. Sisodia also recited Hanuman Chalisa in Hanumangarhi. “UP can also be developed on the lines of Delhi in terms of education, health, electricity, water and employment.

With the grace of Lord Shri Ram, AAP under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is redefining politics with honesty and development.Whatever AAP is able to do in Delhi is because of the blessings of Shri Ram and saints,” tweeted Sisodia.

“Even today, ‘Ram Raj’ is considered to be the highest inspiration for clean governance and administration. I request at the feet of Lord Ram that there should always be the grace to keep our thoughts pure,” he told mediapersons.

