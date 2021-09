Vice President Naidu expresses delight over India administering 75 crore Covid vaccine doses

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday expressed delight over India administering 75 crore doses of coronavirus vaccine and urged people to shed hesitancy and get inoculated.

The country crossed the landmark of administering 75 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses on Monday.

More than 71 lakh doses were administered on Monday till 7 pm, according to the provisional data available on Co-WIN portal.

"Delighted to know that we have crossed the milestone of administering 75 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as the nation celebrates the 75th year of our Independence.

My appreciation to the health workers, government officials and all others for their extraordinary efforts," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu as saying.

The vice president appealed to those "harbouring doubts" to shed vaccine hesitancy and get themselves vaccinated as the country moves ahead to achieve the goal of inoculating all eligible people.