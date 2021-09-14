STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Vice President Naidu expresses delight over India administering 75 crore Covid vaccine doses

More than 71 lakh doses were administered on September 13 till 7 pm, according to the provisional data available on Co-WIN portal.

Published: 14th September 2021 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

People stand in a queue to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday expressed delight over India administering 75 crore doses of coronavirus vaccine and urged people to shed hesitancy and get inoculated.

The country crossed the landmark of administering 75 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses on Monday.

More than 71 lakh doses were administered on Monday till 7 pm, according to the provisional data available on Co-WIN portal.

"Delighted to know that we have crossed the milestone of administering 75 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as the nation celebrates the 75th year of our Independence.

My appreciation to the health workers, government officials and all others for their extraordinary efforts," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu as saying.

The vice president appealed to those "harbouring doubts" to shed vaccine hesitancy and get themselves vaccinated as the country moves ahead to achieve the goal of inoculating all eligible people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 Coronavirus Covid 19 in India Covid 19 Vaccine M Venkaiah Naidu
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID vaccines effective enough, no need for third booster jab: Lancet report
In India, a large section of population is yet to take its second dose of vaccine. (Photo | PTI)
Sharp dip in antibodies after three-four months of receiving Covid vaccine, find researchers
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
When man bites dog, it can be fake news
The world has warmed by over 1 degrees Celsius since the Industrial Revolution because of emissions of greenhouse gases. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Climate change could move 200 million people by 2050: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp