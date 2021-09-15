STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Blast outside BJP leader's house in Uttarakhand's Haldwani

The blast occurred around 12 am outside the residence of BJP's Nainital district president Pradeep Bisht in Harinagar area of Haldwani, Nainital District Magistrate D S Garbiyal said on Wednesday.

Published: 15th September 2021 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 07:01 PM

Blast, Fire

Representational Image

By PTI

NAINITAL: A blast took place outside the residence of a BJP leader in Haldwani late on Tuesday night triggering a scare in the area.

Luckily, no one was wounded in the blast, the DM said.

However, the ground floor of the building suffered damages with its window and door pans shattered, he said.

The blast was so powerful that it was heard in the entire locality forcing people to run out of their homes.

The source of the blast could not be determined, Garbiyal said adding it can be ascertained only after a forensic examination of the spot.

