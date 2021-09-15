STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chemistry lab-made 'alum Ganesha' creates eco-friendly ripples

Pottasium alum or simply called alum is a water purifier and a double-salt chemical compound which not only purifies water but also leaves no harmful residue.

Published: 15th September 2021 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

Eco friendly idol

Students of a government school, created an eco-friendly Ganesha idol from alum in their chemistry lab during the Ganesh festival in Satna district. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SATNA:Students of a government school in the Satna district of Madhya Pradesh have prepared eco-friendly Ganesha idols in their chemistry lab from potash alum, a water purifying chemical compound, to spread the message of "science for environment".

The group of eight students from the Venkat Higher Secondary Excellence School No 1 struck on the idea last week during their class with their chemistry teacher Dr Ramanuj Pathak.

The idols, about 1.5 ft tall, were moulded and prepared on Ganesh Chaturthi day on September 10.

"We were discussing in the class about how idols, statues made of plaster of paris and paint pollute the environment and damage the ecosystem after immersion.

It was then that we decided to put science into action and hence the idea to create eco-friendly Ganesha idols of alum in our chemistry laboratory came about," Pathak told PTI.

Pottasium alum or simply called alum is a water purifier and a double-salt chemical compound which not only purifies water but also leaves no harmful residue.

Alum also has antiseptic properties and multiple medicinal uses, he said.

"When we immerse idols made of alum into water bodies they are not polluted but instead cleansed," Pathak said.

Those made from plaster of paris are hard and insoluble in water as they have calcium sulphate and end up polluting and choking the water body.

Even idols made of clay are adorned with wood, varnish, paint, fodder, paper and other items which are not eco-friendly and dirty the water, he said.

The students have now installed the idol created by them in the chemistry lab and plan to immerse it on the Ganesha 'visarjan' day.

"We started the experiment with first heating the alum on the gas burner in the lab and melting it in glass beakers. It was later cooled and put in a cast made of wet flour," Pranshu Gautam, a student, said.

The teachers at the school informed that potash alum melts at 92 degrees Celsius and starts boiling around 120 degrees Celsius.

It is then allowed to cool for about 30 minutes after which liquid alum is put in a cast made in the shape of Ganesha.

Pathak said alum can be purchased from the market at around Rs 40 per kilogram and one such idol of 1.5-2 ft height can be made for just Rs 3.

The crystalline idol looks nice even without using paint or colours, however, organic colours can be used to beautify it, he said.

Pathak said he and his students are looking to take this experiment further and prepare Durga idols during the upcoming Durga Puja/Dussehra festivities "so that the message reaches more people and everyone can come together in the initiative to celebrate our festivals with care for the environment."

Once successful, such idols of Ganesha and Durga can be made on a commercial scale too, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
eco friendly statue Ganesha idol
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With bags on their backs, students cross a stream on foot as they head to school, near Kokkaragundi village in Gadag district | Express
TNIE Impact | In Karnataka's Gadag, children now go to school in bus, instead of walking in water
JEE(M) Topper from Kota says COVID was blessing in disguise, helped him focus on studies
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp