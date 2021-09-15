STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ICG apprehends Pakistani boat with 12 crew members off Gujarat coast

ICG's surveillance boat apprehended the Pakistani boat on Tuesday night despite rough and adverse weather conditions, it said.

Published: 15th September 2021 08:31 PM

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Wednesday said it has apprehended a Pakistani boat with 12 crew members off Gujarat coast during a surveillance.

"On the night of September 14, Indian Coast Guard ship 'Rajratan', while on a surveillance mission apprehended a Pakistani boat named 'Allah Pawawakal' in Indian waters with 12 crew," it said in a release.

The boat was brought to Okha in Devbhumi Dwarka district of Gujarat for further joint investigation by appropriate agencies, it added.

In a separate development, the ICG rescued seven fishermen from a grounded boat that was about to sink off Vanak Bara in Diu on the night of September 13.

The ICG deployed its advanced light helicopter from Porbandar in Gujarat to conduct the rescue operation and airlifted seven crew members from the boat that was grounded due to machinery breakdown, it said in a release.

