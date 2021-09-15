STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian Air Force to hold air show over Srinagar's Dal Lake on September 26

'The main aim of the air show is to motivate the youth of the Valley to join the Indian Air Force and to promote tourism in the region,' Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole said.

Published: 15th September 2021

An Apache attack helicopter of the Indian Air Force

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The Indian Air Force will hold an air show over the famous Dal Lake here on September 26 that will help motivate the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to join the IAF, according to officials.

More than 3,000 school children and college students will attend the show, the officials said.

"The main aim of the air show is to motivate the youth of the Valley to join the Indian Air Force and to promote tourism in the region," Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole said.

On Tuesday, Pole chaired a meeting of principals of various educational institutions regarding students' participation in the air show that is being conducted by the IAF as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' celebrations.

The theme of the show is 'Give Wings to Your Dreams'.

More than 3,000 college and school students are expected to participate in the programme to witness the impressive manoeuvres of the IAF aircraft that will motivate them to dream about a career in the IAF and in the aviation sector, an official spokesperson said.

"The show will also develop a passion among the students to give wings to their dreams. Along with the students, 700 teachers will also be present at the venue," he said.

The spokesperson said Pole directed the heads of educational institutions to ensure the participation of NCC cadets.

Stalls will be set up at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre and students will be familiarised with the achievements of the IAF, employment opportunities in the force, recruitment rules and eligibility criteria.

