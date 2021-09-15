STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra government to issue ordinance for OBC quota in local body bypolls

Maharashtra has taken cues from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to provide political quota through the ordinance route, said the Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection.

Published: 15th September 2021 10:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided to issue an ordinance to restore reservations for members of the Other Backward Class (OBC) in local body elections. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting.

After the meeting, OBC leader and NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal addressed the media and said, “The restoration of 27 per cent reservations of OBC will be done on the line of Tamil Nadu and Andra Pradesh where despite court orders, these states restored the OBC reservations.” The OBCs get 27% reservation in electoral wards of municipal bodies and zilla parishads.

This quota is politically important because Marathas and OBCs are locked in a tussle for political dominance in the state. Since both communities have a large presence, so no one party can afford to lose the support of OBC.

“We will not cross the 50 per cent cap of reservations. Keeping aside the ST and SC reservations, the remaining reservations within a 50 per cent cap will be given to the OBC community. In some of the districts, the ST population is high therefore in such districts, they will get more reservations while OBC’s reservations will be curtailed. The 90 per cent OBC reservations in local body polls will be restored,” Bhujbal said.

Bhujbal said that even though anyone goes against the ordinance of restoring OBC reservations, the court will not entertainment them. “The reason the state government has right to issue the ordinance to restore the reservations. The OBCs are fighting for their rights since their birth. The fighting for our rights is new for us. The fight will continue,” the NCP minister said. Earlier, the Supreme Court had struck down the OBC reservations, citing there was no data to extend the OBC reservations in local body polls. On Wednesday, the BJP staged a protest over the decision.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra government OBC
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With bags on their backs, students cross a stream on foot as they head to school, near Kokkaragundi village in Gadag district | Express
TNIE Impact | In Karnataka's Gadag, children now go to school in bus, instead of walking in water
JEE(M) Topper from Kota says COVID was blessing in disguise, helped him focus on studies
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp