TN man beheaded, decapitated head placed in front of church; police suspect revenge killing

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old man was allegedly beheaded and his head was placed in front of a church in Erumaiyur in Kancheepuram district while his mutilated body was thrown away in another location.

The police said that the deceased G Vetrivel, 21, was a college student in a nearby private college and a resident of Erumaiyur village near Manimangalam in Kancheepuram district. Vetrivel was a part of the gang that murdered one Abhishek, a college student on October 30, 2020. Abhishek was stepping out of the church in Erumaiyur after attending a wedding when he was brutally hacked to death.

“It was the same church in front of which Vetrivel’s head was placed on Tuesday night. At around 10.30 pm, Vetrivel was nearing his house on a two-wheeler after visiting his friend when a four-member gang blocked his way and hacked him to death in public view,” said the police officer privy to the case.

While the gang placed the head in front of the church, they took off with the body. The mutilated body was found on Wednesday morning along the Dharkast Road near the Stone Quarry Road few kilometers away from the murder spot, said the police.

The police had a hard time identifying the deceased. Initially, it was identified to be one Sachin who was also part of the gang that murdered Abhishek. Only after identifying the rest of the body did the police confirm it was Vetrivel.

The Somamangalam police registered a case and have launched a hunt for the suspects. Police said that Abhishek was murdered by Vetrivel and his gang because Abhishek’s brother had earlier attempted to murder a friend of Vetrivel.

“Recently Abhishek’s brother came out on bail and we suspect he must have murdered Sachin to avenge the murder of his brother. We have launched a hunt for Abhishek’s brother,” said the police.