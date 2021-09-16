STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

19 injured in blast at Indian Oil refinery in Bihar's Barauni

Ankita Srivastava, corporate communication manager of IOCL said that the injured workers were rushed to Barauni Refinery Hospital and a private hospital.

Published: 16th September 2021 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Oil refinery in Barauni

Indian Oil refinery in Barauni (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By PTI

BARAUNI: At least 19 workers were injured on Thursday in a blast in the refinery of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) at Barauni in Bihar, officials said. They said that the incident took place at the furnace of the refinery's atmospheric vacuum unit at around 10:30 am.

Ankita Srivastava, corporate communication manager of IOCL said that the injured workers were rushed to Barauni Refinery Hospital and a private hospital. "All 19 injured workers are out of danger," said Srivastava adding five are employees of the refinery, while the rest are contractual workers.

The accident did not cause any financial loss to the refinery and a team of technical experts has been formed to ascertain the exact cause of the incident, she said. "The plant was shut down for a month. Work on getting it started was underway for the last two days. However, a unit suddenly exploded at around 10:30 am injuring the 19 workers," said Srivastava.

She said that senior officials of the district administration also visited the spot.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Oil Corporation Barauni Barauni Refinery Hospital Barauni refinery Refinery fire
India Matters
(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Adar Poonawalla (Photos | PTI)
Modi, Mamata among Time Magazine's 100 'most influential people of 2021'
Representational image of office work.
Goodbye WFH? Hyderabad's IT employees reluctantly returning to offices
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Taxpayers continue to face problems even as deadline to fix new IT portal gets over
The last year also recorded a surge in the cases of rioting. (File Photo | PTI)
Fake news, riots push India's crime rate up by 28 per cent amidst pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Displaced Afghans distribute food donations at an internally displaced persons camp in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Economic crunch, desperation: What Kabul looks like, one month after Taliban takeover
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off with four private citizens from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. (Photo | AP)
SpaceX launches four amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp