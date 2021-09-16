STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assam treasury staffer arrested for taking bribe from cop to release PF amount

Junior Accounts Assistant Khushbu Harlalka was arreste while accepting Rs 1,000 as bribe from constable Nabin Bora.

Published: 16th September 2021 12:26 PM

corruption, bribe

For representational purposes

By PTI

NAGOAN: A woman treasury office employee has been arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe from a uniformed policeman in Assam's Nagaon district.

Junior Accounts Assistant Khushbu Harlalka was arrested on Wednesday while accepting Rs 1,000 as bribe from constable Nabin Bora to release his Government Provident Fund (GPF) money, Nagaon Superintendent of Police Anand Mishra said.

"Bora had informed me that she had demanded money from him and a trap was laid to catch her red-handed.

"A team of policewomen in plain clothes was posted at her office and they videographed her accepting bribe from the constable, and nabbed her," he added.

Comments

