STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Culture ministry announces e-auction of gifts received by PM, fund to go for Ganga rejuvenation

Among others, the memorabilia include sports gear and equipment of the medal winning Olympians and Paralympians, and a replica of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

Published: 16th September 2021 11:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 11:36 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Culture is organising an e-auction of gifts and mementos received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official statement said on Thursday.

Among others, the memorabilia include sports gear and equipment of the medal winning Olympians and Paralympians, and a replica of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

Interested parties can participate in the e-auction through the website - "http://pmmementos.gov.in"pmmementos.gov.in -- between September 17 and October 7.

"Ministry of Culture, Government of India, is organising e-Auction of gifts and mementos received by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

The memorabilia include sports gear and equipment of the medal winning Olympians and Paralympians, replica of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Chardham, Rudraksh Convention Centre, models, sculptures, paintings, angavastras among others," the ministry said in a statement.

Proceeds from the e-auction shall go to the Namami Gange Mission aimed at conserving and rejuvenating the Ganga, it said.

A similar auction took place in 2019 too.

Then it was both a physical auction organised at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) for two days and an e-auction through the website "http://pmmementos.gov.in"pmmementos.gov.in.

Over 1,800 mementoes were successfully auctioned to the highest bidder during this period.

Last time during the auction organised at the NGMA, a specially handcrafted wooden bike received a successful bid of Rs 5 lakh.

A similar bid was also received for a unique painting, depicting PM Modi on a railway platform.

Similarly, a wooden replica of the Ashok Stambh, which had a base price of Rs 4,000 was sold for Rs 13 lakh.

The proceeds of that auction too was dedicated to the Namami Gange project.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi ganga Ganga river rejuvenation
India Matters
(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Adar Poonawalla (Photos | PTI)
Modi, Mamata among Time Magazine's 100 'most influential people of 2021'
Representational image of office work.
Goodbye WFH? Hyderabad's IT employees reluctantly returning to offices
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Taxpayers continue to face problems even as deadline to fix new IT portal gets over
The last year also recorded a surge in the cases of rioting. (File Photo | PTI)
Fake news, riots push India's crime rate up by 28 per cent amidst pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Displaced Afghans distribute food donations at an internally displaced persons camp in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Economic crunch, desperation: What Kabul looks like, one month after Taliban takeover
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off with four private citizens from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. (Photo | AP)
SpaceX launches four amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp