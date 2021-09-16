STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Fake news, riots push India's crime rate up by 28 per cent amidst pandemic

More disputes as compared to the previous year were reported last year over conflicts concerning religion, sect, caste, agriculture, money, water and land despite the ongoing pandemic

Published: 16th September 2021 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi riots, Delhi violence

The last year also recorded a surge in the cases of rioting. (File Photo | PTI)

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Covid-19 norm violations pushed up India’s overall crime rate by 28% last year, even though most major crimes saw a decline, according to the latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). What kept the police on their toes in the pandemic year was fake news, offences related to adulteration, riots and offences under environmental laws.

Cases regarding circulation of false/fake news and rumour mongering doubled compared to 2019. Such cases have been on the rise for a while. In 2018, 280 such cases were registered, the numbers rose to 486 in 2019 and last year, as many as 1,527 cases were registered.

The last year also recorded a surge in the cases of rioting. More disputes as compared to the previous year were reported last year over conflicts concerning religion, sect, caste, agriculture, money, water and land despite the ongoing pandemic. After 45,985 cases of riots in 2019, last year recorded a total of 51,606 cases of riots including 857 cases concerning religious matters, 2,188 agrarian disputes, 10,652 of property altercations and 736 matters of caste conflict.

Adulteration cases have been increasing too. Under the Prevention of Food Adulteration (PFA) Act, 25 cases were registered in 2018 and under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 49 and 175 cases were registered in 2018. The following year saw 49 such cases and 362 cases under PFA and FSAS Act, respectively. Last year, 65 and 625 cases were registered under these two laws — PFA and FSAS.

Overall crime in the country increased by 28% in 2020 over the non-pandemic year of 2019, according to NCRB, but this rise was mainly attributed to violation of Covid-19 norms and guidelines.  The report lists a total of 66,01,285 cognizable crimes comprising 42,54,356 Indian Penal Code (IPC) violations and 23,46,929 crimes under Special and Local Laws (SLL). It shows an increase of 14,45,127 (28%) in registration of cases from 2019 (51,56,158 cases). 

“Major increase was seen in cases registered under Section 188 of the IPC (Disobedience to Order Duly Promulgated by Public Servant) from 29,469 cases in 2019 to 6,12,179 cases in 2020 and under ‘Other IPC Crimes’ from 2,52,268 cases in 2019 to 10,62,399 cases in 2020....Effectively therefore, there is a decrease in registration of traditional crime by about two lakh cases,” the report stated.

Cyber offence cases in India rise by 11.8% 

New Delhi: India recorded 50,035 cases of cyber crime in 2020, with a 11.8 per cent surge in such offences over the previous year, as 578 incidents of “fake news on social media” were also reported, official data showed on Wednesday. The rate of cyber crime (incidents per lakh population) also increased from 3.3 per cent in 2019 to 3.7 per cent in 2020 in the country. In 2019, the country recorded 44,735 cases of cyber crime, while the figures stood at 27,248 in 2018, the data from corresponding years showed. The year saw 4,047 cases of online banking fraud, 1,093 OTP frauds and 1,194 credit/debit card fraud.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
crime rate India fake news riots adulteration NCRB data 2020 cyber crime
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With bags on their backs, students cross a stream on foot as they head to school, near Kokkaragundi village in Gadag district | Express
TNIE Impact | In Karnataka's Gadag, children now go to school in bus, instead of walking in water
JEE(M) Topper from Kota says COVID was blessing in disguise, helped him focus on studies
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp