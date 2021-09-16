Farm loan waiver, sops to be on Congress' Uttar Pradesh manifesto

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: With the Assembly election looming in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress is busy firming up its poll manifesto. On the other hand, the party is set to begin the second phase of its Prashikshan se Parakram campaign to train 30,000 functionaries across 100 camps to prepare them for the election.

Farm loan waiver, new coaching centres for competitive exams, allowances for young and elderly free electricity etc are likely to find a place in the Party’s manifesto for the election to be fought under the leadership of AICC general secretary and party’s UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

As per sources, the Party Election Committee (PEC), headed by former Union minister and senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid, is visiting various districts of the state to get collect the public’s feedback on various issues on the basis of which the party’s will bring out its manifesto.

In fact, the party has also been running a public campaign on social media and other digital platforms to reach out to commoners to gather inputs. The party manifesto is also likely to highlight developmental issues like creating employment opportunities, preventing atrocities on women and how to make them self-reliant. Discussions are on to provide free electricity up to 300 units, said a party source. The party may also promise the setting up of coaching centres in rural areas to help youngsters from villages prepare level for competitive exams.