India reports 30,570 COVID-19 cases, 431 deaths in last 24 hours

The number of active cases has dropped to 3,42,923, which comprises 1.03 per cent of the total infections.

Published: 16th September 2021 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

covid, coronavirus, covid testing

For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With 30,570 more people testing positive for COVID-19, India's overall infection tally has risen to 3,33,47,325, while the count of active cases has dipped to 3,42,923, according to the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 4,43,928 with 431 daily fatalities being recorded, according to data updated by the ministry at 8 am.

The number of active cases has dropped to 3,42,923, which comprises 1.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.64 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 8,164 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.

Also, 15,79,761 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country on Wednesday, taking the total number of such examinations so far to 54,77,01,729, it stated.

ALSO READ: Women behind men in India’s covid vaccine coverage, gender-gap wider among older population

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.94 per cent. This has been below three per cent for 17 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.93 per cent.

This figure has been below three per cent for 83 days now, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 3,25,60,474, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 76.57 crore, according to the ministry.

India's COVID-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Comments

