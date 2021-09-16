STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh: Woman whose dance at zebra crossing in Indore went viral booked for public nuisance

The 30-second-long video shows that the woman, dressed in black and also wearing a mask and a cap of that colour, starts dancing to the tune of 'Let me be your woman'.

Published: 16th September 2021 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 03:02 PM   |  A+A-

Instagram influencer Shreya Kalra

Instagram influencer Shreya Kalra (Photo| Instagram)

By PTI

INDORE: Police have registered an offence against the young woman, whose video of dancing on a zebra crossing at a busy square in Indore went viral on social media, an official said on Thursday. The woman, Shreya Kalra, was booked under IPC section 290 (punishment for public nuisance), the police official said.

The 30-second-long video shows that the woman, dressed in black and also wearing a mask and a cap of that colour, starts dancing to the tune of 'Let me be your woman', an English song, as soon as vehicles stop for the red signal at Rasoma square in the city.

Taking serious cognisance of the issue, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had on Wednesday directed the police to take appropriate action against her. "A case under IPC section 290 was registered against Shreya Kalra, who danced at the traffic signal at Rasoma Square in the city recently," Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Tehzeeb Qazi said.

Under this section, a fine of up to Rs 200 is imposed on the offender, he said.

After her video kicked up a controversy, the woman had posted another video on social media clarifying that her intention was to make people aware of the importance of following traffic rules, like stopping at the designated place at a traffic signal when it turns red, so that pedestrians can easily cross the road using a zebra crossing.

Kalra claimed that she received positive feedback for her act, but added that a few people also tried to project it in a wrong manner. Several netizens and others alleged that the woman posted the video on social media in order to gain publicity.

Home minister Mishra had said that whatever the woman's intention behind shooting the video could be, the method she adopted was wrong. He had also said that in order to prevent recurrence of such incidents in future, legal action was necessary against her.

Meanwhile, state unit women Congress chief Archana Jaiswal termed the action against Kalra as wrong and said that police should have only warned her instead of filing a case as the offence was not of serious nature.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shreya Kalra Indore police Let Me Be Your Woman Doja Cat Indore dancing girl Dancing girl Indore road dancing
India Matters
(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Adar Poonawalla (Photos | PTI)
Modi, Mamata among Time Magazine's 100 'most influential people of 2021'
Representational image of office work.
Goodbye WFH? Hyderabad's IT employees reluctantly returning to offices
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Taxpayers continue to face problems even as deadline to fix new IT portal gets over
The last year also recorded a surge in the cases of rioting. (File Photo | PTI)
Fake news, riots push India's crime rate up by 28 per cent amidst pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Displaced Afghans distribute food donations at an internally displaced persons camp in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Economic crunch, desperation: What Kabul looks like, one month after Taliban takeover
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off with four private citizens from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. (Photo | AP)
SpaceX launches four amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp