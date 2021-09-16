STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra government's ordinance on OBC quota in local body bypolls should pass legal test: BJP

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Chandrakant Patil said the government should make the ordinance legally sound so that it does not get struck down by court.

Published: 16th September 2021 11:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 11:14 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

Representational image. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Thursday said the state government's proposed ordinance on OBC quota in by-elections to local governing bodies should be able to pass legal test if challenged in court otherwise it will remain just an eyewash.

On Wednesday, the state cabinet decided to bring an ordinance to grant OBC quota in the October 5 by-elections to a set of local governing bodies without crossing the Supreme Court-mandated 50 per cent cap on reservation.

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Patil said the government should make the ordinance legally sound so that it does not get struck down by court.

"It will be an eyewash for the OBC community if the ordinance fails the legal test. It is my honest wish that the ordinance is upheld by court.

The onus is on the state government to come out with a strong and clear ordinance that passes legal test," the former state minister said.

State minister Chhagan Bhujbal had earlier said the proposed ordinance will be based on similar orders issued by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments.

Those orders were upheld by respective courts hence the MVA government has no doubt about its decision on the OBC quota ordinance, Bhujbal had stated.

Patil said, "If the ordinance was the wayout, the state government could have come with it four months back. It has simply wasted such a long time."

The Supreme Court in March this year had read down the OBC quota in some local governing bodies in the state citing non-availability of empirical data to substantiate the reservation percentage.

The apex court had observed that total reservation should not exceed 50 per cent.

On Monday, the State Election Commission (SEC) announced that by-elections to six zilla parishads (ZPs) and panchayat samitis under them for seats which have fallen vacant after the Supreme Court's OBC quota ruling will be held on October 5.

Asked about reports that Maratha Seva Sangh chief Purushottam Khedekar has expressed willingness to join hands with the BJP ahead of various polls, Patil said he has not received any such proposal.

He said, "I have not received any formal proposal. Once a proposal is made, the state BJP's core team will discuss it and take a decision."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra government ordinance OBC quota Maharashtra local bypolls
India Matters
(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Adar Poonawalla (Photos | PTI)
Modi, Mamata among Time Magazine's 100 'most influential people of 2021'
Representational image of office work.
Goodbye WFH? Hyderabad's IT employees reluctantly returning to offices
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Taxpayers continue to face problems even as deadline to fix new IT portal gets over
The last year also recorded a surge in the cases of rioting. (File Photo | PTI)
Fake news, riots push India's crime rate up by 28 per cent amidst pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Displaced Afghans distribute food donations at an internally displaced persons camp in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Economic crunch, desperation: What Kabul looks like, one month after Taliban takeover
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off with four private citizens from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. (Photo | AP)
SpaceX launches four amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp