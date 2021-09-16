STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra MLA Sanjay Kute begins sit-in protest over 'non-payment' of crop insurance to farmers

The BJP leader alleged that the state government and the insurance companies were pointing fingers at each other over the issue.

Published: 16th September 2021 06:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 06:39 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra BJP MLA Sanjay Kute in a 'sit-in' protest at Mantralaya in Mumbai

Maharashtra BJP MLA Sanjay Kute in a 'sit-in' protest at Mantralaya in Mumbai. (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Former Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Sanjay Kute on Thursday launched an indefinite sit-in protest at the Mantralaya here to protest against the "non-payment" of crop insurance by companies to farmers.

Mantralaya is the administrative headquarters of the state in south Mumbai, where the offices of all ministers and secretaries are located.

Speaking to reporters, Kute said, "For the last seven months, the crop insurance companies have not paid the sanctioned Rs 65 crore to the farmers, who have lost their crops due to natural calamities, and although its assessment was also completed properly."

"The insurance companies are not making payment to farmers, who have made several requests to the state government to issue directives to these firms. The state government has completely ignored the farmers' requests," he alleged.

Kute represents Jamod assembly constituency in Jalgaon district of North Maharashtra. He alleged that the state government and the insurance companies were pointing fingers at each other over the issue. "We have been told by the insurance companies that the state government had not paid them some dues in the past, which is why they cannot make payment to farmers for their crop losses. This is outrageous. Farmers should not suffer because of the clashes between the state and crop insurance companies," he said.

"We will not leave the Mantralaya till our demands are met. The assessment amount has been fixed by the state and the crop insurance companies at Rs 65 crore, but the amount has to be paid to farmers," said the legislator.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanjay Kute Maharashtra BJP Mantalaya Mantralaya protest Crop insurance Farmers insurance
India Matters
(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Adar Poonawalla (Photos | PTI)
Modi, Mamata among Time Magazine's 100 'most influential people of 2021'
Representational image of office work.
Goodbye WFH? Hyderabad's IT employees reluctantly returning to offices
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Taxpayers continue to face problems even as deadline to fix new IT portal gets over
The last year also recorded a surge in the cases of rioting. (File Photo | PTI)
Fake news, riots push India's crime rate up by 28 per cent amidst pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Displaced Afghans distribute food donations at an internally displaced persons camp in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Economic crunch, desperation: What Kabul looks like, one month after Taliban takeover
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off with four private citizens from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. (Photo | AP)
SpaceX launches four amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp