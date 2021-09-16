One dead, six injured in unexplained blast in residential house in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A 17-year-old girl died and six others were injured in a blast Thursday in scrap material which consisted of unexploded shells and grenade probably stored in a residential house in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, police said.

The explosion took place in the house of Ghulam Ahmad Wani at Taratpora in Handwara area of the district around 8.

45 pm, the officials said.

Police said that blast took place in scrap material which consisted of unexploded shells and grenade probably stored in the house.

They said Shabnum Wani (17) died in the incident, while six others, all believed to be Wani's family members, sustained injuries.

The injured have been rushed to a hospital and the police have started investigation, the officials said.