STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Premature birth, hypertension most common Covid complication during pregnancy: Study

The study collected data of 4,203 pregnant women during the first wave of the pandemic in various districts of Maharashtra, from March 2020 to January 2021, and analysed it.

Published: 16th September 2021 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

Pregnant Woman

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Premature birth and hypertensive disorders are the most common complications of Covid during pregnancy, the latest study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) based on findings from Maharashtra has shown.

The study, published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research, collected data of 4,203 pregnant women during the first wave of the pandemic in various districts of Maharashtra, from March 2020 to January 2021, and analysed it.

The data was collected under the project PregCovid registry, which was established to document clinical presentations, pregnancy outcomes and mortality of pregnant and post-partum women with Covid.

The registry prospectively collected information in near-real-time on pregnant and post-partum women with laboratory-confirmed diagnoses of Covid from 19 medical colleges across the state. 

The figures showed that there were 3,213 live births, 77 miscarriages and 834 undelivered pregnancies. The proportion of pregnancy or foetal loss including stillbirths was 6% and 534 women (13%) were symptomatic, of which 382 (72%) had mild, 112 (21%) had moderate, and 40 (7.5%) had severe disease.

ALSO READ | Six feet distance may not be enough to prevent viral transmission indoors: Study

The most common complication was preterm delivery (528, 16.3%) and hypertensive disorders in pregnancy (328, 10.1%), the study noted.

Also, a total of 158 (3.8%) pregnant and post-partum women required ICU, of which 152 (96%) were due to Covid related complications. The overall case fatality rate in pregnant and post-partum women with Covid was 0.8%. Higher CFR was observed in Pune (1.1%), Marathwada (1.1%) regions as compared to Vidarbha (0.8%), Mumbai Metropolitan (0.7%), and Khandesh (0.6%) regions.

"Comorbidities of anaemia, tuberculosis and diabetes mellitus were associated with maternal deaths. The study demonstrates the adverse outcomes including severe Covid disease, pregnancy loss and maternal death in women with Covid in Maharashtra," the study also highlighted.

While recommending Covid vaccination for all pregnant women, the government had cited studies that showed that the coronavirus infection during pregnancy may result in rapid deterioration of health of pregnant women and they are at an increased risk of severe diseases while the infection affects the foetus too.

Additionally, some government committees had also highlighted pre-existing comorbidities, advanced maternal age, and high body mass Index as factors for severe Covid in pregnancy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
premature birth ICMR study Covid complications Hypertension
India Matters
(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Adar Poonawalla (Photos | PTI)
Modi, Mamata among Time Magazine's 100 'most influential people of 2021'
Representational image of office work.
Goodbye WFH? Hyderabad's IT employees reluctantly returning to offices
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Taxpayers continue to face problems even as deadline to fix new IT portal gets over
The last year also recorded a surge in the cases of rioting. (File Photo | PTI)
Fake news, riots push India's crime rate up by 28 per cent amidst pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Displaced Afghans distribute food donations at an internally displaced persons camp in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Economic crunch, desperation: What Kabul looks like, one month after Taliban takeover
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off with four private citizens from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. (Photo | AP)
SpaceX launches four amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp