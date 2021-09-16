STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Pune: One more held in kidnap-gangrape case; total accused 17 now

According to the police, the latest accused (32) is a contractual employee working as a clean-up marshal in the Mumbai civic body.

Published: 16th September 2021 12:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 12:08 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purpose

By PTI

PUNE: One more person, a clean-up marshal working in Mumbai, has been arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping and gang-rape of a 14-year-old girl, the Pune police said on Wednesday.

With this, 17 persons have been arrested in the case so far.

According to the police, the latest accused (32) is a contractual employee working as a clean-up marshal in the Mumbai civic body.

A senior police officer said the girl, after being sexually assaulted by some of the accused, including auto-rickshaw drivers at multiple places in Pune on September 1, headed to Dadar railway station in Mumbai to meet her friend.

"While she was waiting on the platform, the accused (clean-up marshal) approached her after seeing her in distress and offered juice, water and some eatables.

The accused told the girl one can not stay on the railway platform after midnight and took her to his house, where he allegedly raped her," said the officer.

Before the incident at Dadar, the girl, who was waiting at the Pune railway station to board a train to meet a friend after leaving home on August 31, was told by an auto-rickshaw driver that the train would be available the next day, after which he promised to find her accommodation for the night, the police had said earlier.

However, he waylaid her and several of his associates, including auto-rickshaw drivers and two Class IV railway staff, raped her at multiple places in the city, police had said.

The police had said that after the Mumbai incident, the girl met her male friend and the two went to Chandigarh, where she was traced by the Pune police on September 5 and brought back to the city.

Subsequently, more arrests were made in the case.

Besides 14 persons who allegedly sexually assaulted the teenager, the Pune police have arrested the girl's male friend and two hotel managers in the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pune Pune rape case Pune gang rape
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With bags on their backs, students cross a stream on foot as they head to school, near Kokkaragundi village in Gadag district | Express
TNIE Impact | In Karnataka's Gadag, children now go to school in bus, instead of walking in water
JEE(M) Topper from Kota says COVID was blessing in disguise, helped him focus on studies
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp