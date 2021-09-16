STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Seven dead as incessant rains lash Uttar Pradesh

CM Yogi Adityanath's scheduled visit to Barabanki district was called off as water filled the event venue as well as the temporary helipad that was made for his chopper to land.

Published: 16th September 2021 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

A man stands near a partially submerged auto rickshaw due to waterlogging following heavy rains in Lucknow. (Photo | PTI)

A man stands near a partially submerged auto rickshaw due to waterlogging following heavy rains in Lucknow. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: At least seven people were killed in parts of central and eastern Uttar Pradesh with incessant rains lashing the region since early Thursday. Some areas in the state have witnessed heavy downpours for the last 24 hours.

Low-lying areas in Lucknow saw inundation with power lines snapped due to the uprooting of trees in several areas. 

In some areas, railway tracks were submerged and underpasses were closed down due to waterlogged roads. 

The Met department has predicted heavy rains in at least 30 districts of the state in the next 40 hours.

CM Yogi Adityanath's scheduled visit to Barabanki district was called off as water filled the event venue as well as the temporary helipad that was made for his chopper to land.

In a number of districts including Rae Bareli and Amethi, the respective district administrations have closed all the schools up to class eight for the next two days due to heavy rains. In Sujanpura area of Jaunpur, three persons including a woman and a child, died after a wall collapsed following incessant rains. A similar incident took place in Barabanki’s Ramsanehi Ghat area, where two people died. Deaths were reported from Kaushambi, Ayodhya and Sitapur districts as well.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the eastern region of Uttar Pradesh predicting fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy showers on Thursday and Friday.

However, for Western UP and Uttarakhand, an orange alert for September 16 has been issued with an advisory urging residents to "be prepared for rough weather".

The state capital Lucknow recorded 115 mm of rain during the last 24 hours. No immediate respite is predicted for now. Considering the grim situation, the Lucknow district administration has issued an advisory asking people not to venture out and avoid going in crowded places. 

Helpline numbers – 6389300137, 6389300138, 6389300139, have also been released by the Lucknow District Administration to impart help to those caught in the vagary of inclement weather.

The weather office has issued a heavy rain alert in 30 districts of UP for the next 48 hours, including Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Barabanki, Sultanpur, Mathura, Sitapur, Ayodhya, Moradabad, Shamli, Varanasi, Sambhal, Bulandshahr, Bijnor, Amroha,
Gorakhpur, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur and Prayagraj.

Not only heavy rains but strong gusts of wind at a speed of 87 kilometers per hour have also been predicted by the weathermen. 

Other districts where heavy rainfall is predicted are Amethi, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Auraiya, Etawah, Kannauj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Badaun, Kasganj, Etah, Mathura, Aligarh and Noida. 

A weather official said that the shortfall in rain is likely to be compensated in September.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh rains UP rain deaths
India Matters
(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Adar Poonawalla (Photos | PTI)
Modi, Mamata among Time Magazine's 100 'most influential people of 2021'
Representational image of office work.
Goodbye WFH? Hyderabad's IT employees reluctantly returning to offices
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Taxpayers continue to face problems even as deadline to fix new IT portal gets over
The last year also recorded a surge in the cases of rioting. (File Photo | PTI)
Fake news, riots push India's crime rate up by 28 per cent amidst pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Displaced Afghans distribute food donations at an internally displaced persons camp in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Economic crunch, desperation: What Kabul looks like, one month after Taliban takeover
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off with four private citizens from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. (Photo | AP)
SpaceX launches four amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp