STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Tribunal judge handed justice by Supreme Court

Earlier, Justice M Venugopal was appointed as the acting head of the tribunal with effect from September 11, creating a peculiar situation.

Published: 16th September 2021 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The row over the premature retirement of former NCLAT chairperson Justice Ashok Iqbal Singh Cheema ended in the Supreme Court on Thursday after the Centre conceded, permitting him to continue in office till September 20 to pronounce verdicts.

Justice Cheema, the former chairperson of National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), was to superannuate on September 20, but Justice M Venugopal was appointed as the acting head of the tribunal with effect from September 11, creating a peculiar situation where the former approached the top court.

Attorney General KK Venugopal said the termination order was issued as the recently passed Tribunals Reforms Act 2021 fixed the term of members to four 4 years (Justice Cheema was appointed NCLAT member on September 11, 2017). Therefore, the AG maintained that the government had the power to issue the termination order.

However, the bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana insisted that Justice Cheema should be allowed to actually officiate the powers of his office till September 20, as he has reserved judgments in five cases. The bench also warned that it will suo motu stay the Tribunals Reforms Act 2021. It may be recalled that this Act has become a point of friction between the Supreme Court and the Centre. The court is unhappy that the Act has been passed with the very provisions which were struck down in the Madras Bar Association case.

“I have taken instructions. It was said he (Cheema) took leave to write judgments. So we have decided he will be allowed to go to office and pronounce judgments, the current chairperson Justice Venugopal will be sent on leave,” the Attorney General told the bench of Chief Justice Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli. The court was hearing a plea by Justice Cheema against the government’s decision to curtail his tenure as judicial member of NCLAT by 10 days before it was slated to end on September 20.

Retirement on day that was scheduled
Scheduled to retire on September 20, Justice Cheema was asked to vacate the seat from September 11. The Centre conceded in Supreme Court that he will continue to pronounce judgements until September 20.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NCLAT chairperson Justice Ashok Iqbal Cheema Supreme Court
India Matters
Engineers inspect an oxygen plant at a 50 bedded COVID-19 care centre, at a stadium in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
Centre promises 3,600 oxygen plants to tackle a possible third Covid wave
(Express Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha)
Telangana 4th largest contributor to India’s economy
The rally taken out by various Christian organisations in Pala on Saturday to express solidarity with the Pala bishop | Express
Nuns boycott Pala bishop's anti-Muslim speech; say communalism not Christian
The entire cost of the project is cited to be Rs 3.37 crore. (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh creating India's biggest man-made forest on barren land, abandoned mine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp