STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP man consumes poison, gives to mentally-challenged twin sons; 2 dead, one battling for life

According to police, the man had himself served the poison to his twin sons, aged 22, and then consumed it himself in a bid to end their lives.

Published: 16th September 2021 12:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 12:12 AM   |  A+A-

Paraquat herbicide causes rapid poisoning resulting in multiple organ failure.

For representational purpose.

By PTI

NOIDA: A 52-year-old man and one of his mentally-challenged twin sons died allegedly after consuming poison in Greater Noida on Wednesday, police said.

According to police, the man had himself served the poison to his twin sons, aged 22, and then consumed it himself in a bid to end their lives.

The incident took place during the day at Accheja village under Badalpur police station area, they said.

"The man apparently did this over domestic dispute. He gave poison to his twin sons and then consumed it himself.

Later, the trio was rushed to the community health centre in Badalpur where the man and one of his sons died during treatment," a police spokesperson said.

"The condition of the other son is critical. He has been referred to the district hospital, where he is currently under treatment," the spokesperson said.

Bodies have been sent for post mortem and further legal proceedings in the case are being carried out, the police added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Noida UP crime
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With bags on their backs, students cross a stream on foot as they head to school, near Kokkaragundi village in Gadag district | Express
TNIE Impact | In Karnataka's Gadag, children now go to school in bus, instead of walking in water
JEE(M) Topper from Kota says COVID was blessing in disguise, helped him focus on studies
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp