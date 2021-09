UP man consumes poison, gives to mentally-challenged twin sons; 2 dead, one battling for life

By PTI

NOIDA: A 52-year-old man and one of his mentally-challenged twin sons died allegedly after consuming poison in Greater Noida on Wednesday, police said.

According to police, the man had himself served the poison to his twin sons, aged 22, and then consumed it himself in a bid to end their lives.

The incident took place during the day at Accheja village under Badalpur police station area, they said.

"The man apparently did this over domestic dispute. He gave poison to his twin sons and then consumed it himself.

Later, the trio was rushed to the community health centre in Badalpur where the man and one of his sons died during treatment," a police spokesperson said.

"The condition of the other son is critical. He has been referred to the district hospital, where he is currently under treatment," the spokesperson said.

Bodies have been sent for post mortem and further legal proceedings in the case are being carried out, the police added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)