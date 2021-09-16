Uttarakhand AAP chief SS Kaler resigns to fight CM Dhami

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: SS Kaler, AAP Uttarakhand president has resigned to contest the state assembly polls against Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Kaler said that he resigned to focus on the assembly elections. “I decided to resign to contest the assembly elections against the Uttarakhand CM. I’ve confidence that people of Uttarakhand will support me,” said Kaler. The CM is MLA from Khatima constituency in Udham Singh Nagar district.

Responding to the move of challenging the CM, the BJP dismissed it as non-significant. “Our CM is working tirelessly for the people of Uttarakhand. People are aware of what BJP and CM have done for the

state,” said Bipin Kainthola, spokesperson of the state BJP unit.

Kejriwal in Haldwani

CM Arvind Kejriwal is visiting Haldwani city of Nainital district on September 19. Kejriwal visited last month to announce Col Ajay Kothiyal (Retd) as the AAP CM candidate