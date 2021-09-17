Andaman MP demands filling up all vacant posts in government schools

By PTI

PORT BLAIR: Andaman and Nicobar Islands Lok Sabha MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma has demanded filling up of all vacant posts of principal, vice-principal, headmaster and teacher in government schools in the union territory.

The Congress MP met the Director of Education Department of the Andaman and Nicobar Administration on Thursday and demanded filling up of all vacant posts in schools in the islands, a press release issued by the MP's office said.

During the meeting, Rai said that almost all schools are running without a principal and many schools are running without a vice-principal and headmaster, which is adversely impacting the entire education system and also the management of all schools.

Such vacancies have also become a major hindrance to the promotion and professional growth of teachers, who shoulder the crucial responsibilities of educating our next generation.

The Member of Parliament added that he has been informed that there are a huge number of vacant posts of teachers in the Education Department while thousands of qualified youths in Andaman are waiting for years for these jobs.

Not only this, the shortage of teachers in various schools will certainly impact the quality of education, for which students of these islands will suffer greatly, he added.