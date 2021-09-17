Beware of BJP's 'e-Ravans' on social media who'll spread lies ahead of UP polls: Akhilesh to SP workers

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday cautioned his party workers against the BJP's "e-Ravans" on social media, saying the saffron party will use them to spread lies in the run-up to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Yadav was speaking at an event organised at the SP headquarters here to celebrate Vishwakarma Jayanti.

"The BJP will tell God knows how many big and small lies in the Uttar Pradesh elections.

'e-Ravans' with training and money are sitting on social media, they will work to mislead the public.

We have to be careful," the SP president said.

The coming elections in Uttar Pradesh will be the biggest in the country and will also be a test of democracy.

The BJP is a party that spreads lies and confusion, hatches conspiracies and all need to beware of it, he said.

Hitting out at the BJP-led government over its handling of the COVID-19 crisis, Yadav alleged that during the pandemic, workers and labourers were forced to go home on foot as bus and train services were suspended.

However, flights continued for the rich people.

"The public was left orphaned, dead bodies were found on the banks of the Ganga river and their pictures were published all over (the world)," he said.

The SP president promised to include suggestions of the Vishwakarma community in his party's manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections due early next year.

After coming to power, the SP will declare a public holiday on Vishwakarma Jayanti, Yadav said.

He also promised to build a grand Vishwakarma temple on the banks of the Gomti river if his party is voted to power.

Under the BJP government, Yadav alleged, people from all sections of society, including those from the Vishwakarma community, have been humiliated.

He also reiterated the SP's demand for a caste-based census in the country.

"We want a caste census so that the exact number of people from every section of society is known. Only then each section's participation can be decided. The BJP wants to snatch the rights of the backward communities, the poor and the downtrodden," he said.