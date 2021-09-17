STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP MLA alleges migration of Hindus from Rajasthan town, calls it 'land jihad'

Malpura MLA Kanhaiya Lal claimed that after buying property at premium rates, Muslims threaten Hindus.

Published: 17th September 2021 07:25 PM

By PTI

JAIPUR: A BJP MLA on Friday alleged in the Rajasthan Assembly that Hindus were forced to migrate from areas in Tonk's Malpura town after Muslims bought properties there, calling it a case of "land jihad".

There is a sense of fear and insecurity among Hindu families due to which 600 to 800 of them have migrated, he claimed.

Seeking attention of the House through adjournment motion, the MLA said there is a need to bring a strict law so that Hindus and people from the Jain community are not forced to migrate due to insecurity.

Kanhaiya Lal said Malpura is a sensitive town where over 100 lives have been lost in communal riots since 1950.

The Muslim community has started a new mission, he said.

They purchase land at premium price and and threaten Hindu families, the MLA alleged.

Earlier too, the BJP had alleged that hundreds of Hindu families in Rajasthan's Tonk district were forced to migrate to other areas due to insecurity caused by communal issues.

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia had said people of Malpura had pasted posters outside their homes to highlight it recently.

