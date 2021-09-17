STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chirag Paswan's LJP to fight Bihar bypolls against JDU

RJD - the principal opposition party has also decided to put up candidates in both seats.

Published: 17th September 2021 10:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 10:41 PM   |  A+A-

Chirag Paswan

Chirag Paswan speaks to the media in New Delhi (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: The Lok Janshakti Party (Chirag Faction) will not sit idle during the forthcoming by-elections necessitated in Bihar’s two assembly seats after the deaths of the sitting MLAs of ruling JD-U. The Chirag Paswan faction has decided to field candidates against NDA ally JDU.

“The LJP will also go in the by-elections alone and field its candidates in two assembly seats of Tarapur in Munger and the Kusheshwarsthan in Darbhanga”, Chirag Paswan told the media. Chirag said that the party has started working to win both the seats. “We are working on the selection of candidates and their names will be announced later”, he said, adding that the LJP will continue working for the people’s rights and welfare.

“We are holding a review meeting. A formal announcement will also be made by the LJP Parliamentary Board”, Chirag told the media.

In the 2020 Bihar assembly elections, LJP had contested alone and fielded candidates against the JD-U candidates. Chirag’s party had caused a lot of damage to JD-U in particular by diverting the votes including that of the Paswan community.

Mevalal Chaudhary was elected from the Tarapur in Munger and Shashibhushan Hazari from Kusheshwarsthan in Darbhanga were elected on the JD-U tickets in 2020 assembly elections. Unfortunately, both the MLAs passed away due to the COVID-19 infection necessitating the by-elections.

The JD-U has a natural claim over the vacant seats in NDA. The decision of LJP to field its candidates may turn the contest tougher for them than the last time. Chirag Paswan, during his much-trumpeted Ashirwad Yatra, had received massive support from the people of his community and others in Munger and Darbhanga districts. Although the election has not been announced yet, political parties have started their preparations claiming to win the by-elections.

RJD - the principal opposition party has also decided to put up candidates in both seats. Political pundits here say that the voters of the Paswan community in Tarapur and Kusheshwarashthan are in deciding number and had decided the results in the last few assembly and the LS elections.

