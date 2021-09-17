Guwahati diary

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Govt to pay pension on retirement day

The Assam government is aiming to pay pension to employees on the very day they retire. Taking stock of the cases related to the pendency of pension and the rate of disbursal, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma issued directions that pensioners under the Directorate of Pension should be given pension on the very day of retirement. Sarma directed the Assam Electronics Development Corporation to integrate two pension portals and link them with treasury offices by January to make the system of pension disbursement swift and paperless. The state government is working on a system where pension can be provided to an employee on the day of superannuation, he said. He also set a target to dispose of 1,500 pension cases per month.

National Dairy Board partners with Assam govt

The National Dairy Development Board will form a company in partnership with Assam government to try and usher in a new phase of White Revolution in the state. The board is confident that the partnership will not only boost milk production in the state, but also create a processing infrastructure, village-level institutions and facilities for marketing of milk and related products. The board chairman Meenesh Shah gave a detailed presentation to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on the state’s dairy development roadmap. The entire project will be implemented by a Special Purpose Vehicle which will be promoted by both parties. According to Shah, Sarma is keen on promoting dairy as a source of livelihood. He plans to create facilities that could handle 10 lakh litres of milk daily.

Legal challenge against police killing

After a series of incidents of police shooting of criminals in recent times, the family of one of the criminals has moved the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup (Metro) against the police. The person, whose relative filed the complaint, had sustained gunshot injuries in the leg while allegedly trying to flee from the police custody. Ever since the BJP government was installed in the state on May 10, at least 24 people have been killed and 39 others injured in police firing. The police said they had to resort to firing as criminals tried to flee or snatch weapons from the police.

Seven arrested for forging Himanta’s signature

Seven people have been arrested by the Assam Police over forging CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s signature. The main culprit, Imran Sha Choudhury, had fled to Delhi and was arrested there. Recently, an FIR was lodged by the Chief Minister’s Office which stated that a note was given to Chief Engineer, Public Health Engineering Department for work to be allotted to Lohit Construction with a forged signature of the chief minister. Choudhury claimed it was easy to get a contract through the CMO, but he would take 3% as commission.

