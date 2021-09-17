Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar meets PM Modi in Delhi

Manish Anand By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With farmers intensifying their protests against the Union government’s three farm laws, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

It comes at a time when the BJP appears to be on a drive to reshuffle party leaderships in states. The chief minister told reporters that he held discussions with the Prime Minister on the farmers’ agitations. He has also invited the PM for the laying of foundation stone of the optical railway project in the state.

After leadership changes in Gujrat, Karnataka and Uttarkhand, there is speculation that the BJP will now turn its attention to Haryana where the party had to stitch together an alliance with the Jannayak Janata Party, led by the deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, to form a government.

Sources said the meeting was set up on the request of the chief minister. The BJP leaders sought to put to rest speculation about a leadership change in the state. The Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur was also in Delhi this week to discuss organisational issues with the party leadership.