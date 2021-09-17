STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kundli-Singhu blockade: Haryana government panel to talk to farmers on September 19

The Haryana government had formed the committee on Wednesday, a day after Sonipat Deputy Commissioner Lalit Siwach held a meeting with farmers' representatives over the blockade.

KArnal

Farmers in Karnal during their sit-in protest demanding action against IAS officer Ayush Sinha. (File Photo | ANI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A Haryana government high-powered committee will on Sunday hold talks with protesting farm union leaders over clearing of blockade on National Highway-44 on Kundli-Singhu border, an official statement said here.

The meeting will take place in Murthal in Sonipat district, it said.

"The members of the state-level high-powered committee would hold talks with various farmer organisations. Office bearers of 43 farmer organisations have been invited to attend this meeting," the statement said.

An official statement on Tuesday had said while taking up a writ petition, the Supreme Court has asked the Sonipat district administration to provide a way to the common people in the public interest.

In compliance with these orders, Siwach had held a meeting with farmers' representatives in Sonipat on Tuesday.

On Wednesday evening, a high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister M L Khattar here, which, Home Minister Anil Vij said, had been convened in the wake of the apex court's orders last month.

"To comply with the apex court's orders, a state-level high-powered panel has been formed under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeev Arora," Vij, who was also present in the meeting, had told reporters later.

"Keeping in view the Supreme Court orders and the fact that common people are facing inconvenience due to the blockade, the committee will hold talks with Samyukt Kisan Morcha on the opening of the way," he had said.

The committee has the Director General of Police and Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) amongst its members.

On Tuesday, the Sonipat DC had told farmers that while taking up a writ petition filed by Noida resident Monica Agarwal, the apex court has ordered that the farmers protesting on the Kundli-Singhu border in Sonipat district should give way to common people and shift to one side of the road.

The court had last month said the Centre and Delhi's neighbouring states should find a solution to the road blockades on the national capital's borders.

The farmers are protesting against the passage of three laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 and Farmers'' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020.

