Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari pulls down woman cyclist's mask at function

Published: 17th September 2021 09:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 09:40 PM   |  A+A-

Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday pulled down the face mask of a woman cyclist during a function here.

He flagged off a bicycle rally organized on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday in the city.

In a video circulating on social media, Koshyari is seen felicitating one of the woman participants with `Puneri pagadi', a traditional headgear.

He is then seen pulling down her mask to her chin, apparently so that photographers and the audience could see her full face.

When asked by reporters about the incident at another event, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said it would not be appropriate for him to comment on the governor's actions.

"He administers oath (of office) to everyone. While administering oath to us, if he asks us to remove the mask, we will have to listen. If we do not, they might say your oath-taking is not valid," Pawar quipped.

