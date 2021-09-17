STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Man planning to end life on railway tracks saved by cops in Thane

The incident took place around 10 pm on Wednesday, said Dombivali railway police station senior inspector Mukesh Dhage.

Published: 17th September 2021 05:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

THANE: A 31-year-old man who rushed to the railway tracks near Dombivali station in Thane district to allegedly commit suicide was rescued by police after the control room got an alert, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place around 10 pm on Wednesday, said Dombivali railway police station senior inspector Mukesh Dhage.

"The man's kin were called to the police station and the domestic dispute was solved, after which he went back to his home in Kopar Road," he added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thane Thane Police
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp