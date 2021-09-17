Man planning to end life on railway tracks saved by cops in Thane

By PTI

THANE: A 31-year-old man who rushed to the railway tracks near Dombivali station in Thane district to allegedly commit suicide was rescued by police after the control room got an alert, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place around 10 pm on Wednesday, said Dombivali railway police station senior inspector Mukesh Dhage.

"The man's kin were called to the police station and the domestic dispute was solved, after which he went back to his home in Kopar Road," he added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)