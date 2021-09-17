STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mizoram had the highest return to crime, shows NCRB report

Published: 17th September 2021 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 11:25 AM

This pattern was reflected in the arrests made under special local laws as well.

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With 37.8 per cent cases of recidivism (the tendency of  criminals to reoffend) among persons arrested for cases registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Mizoram topped the list of habitual offenders among all states and Union Territories in the country in 2020, replacing Chandigarh, which held the dubious distinction for the past three years, the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report reveals.

Under the category of special laws, Chandigarh (19.1) recorded the highest percentage of recidivism, followed by Sikkim which posted 19 per cent cases of recidivism.

The national average of habitual offenders returning to jails after a repeated conviction under IPC crimes stood at 4.8 per cent last year, same as previous two years and better than 2017 when recidivism was 5.4 per cent.

Among the 28 states and eight union territories with the highest percentage of recidivism following Mizoram were Chhattisgarh (14.5 per cent), West Bengal (13.3 per cent), Chandigarh (12.3 per cent), Sikkim (10.6 per cent), Bihar (10. 2 per cent), Ladakh (9.6 per cent), Delhi (9.1 per cent), Telangana (7.8 per cent), Madhya Pradesh (5.7 per cent), Punjab (5.5 per cent), Tamil Nadu (5.3 per cent).

During 2020, a total of 44,24,852 people were apprehended under IPC offences, which included 31,618 juveniles. Of the total arrests, 41,83,448 adults were arrested for the first time, 55,126 adults had a record of previous conviction whereas 1,54,660 people were arrested but not convicted.

Of the juveniles apprehended under IPC sections last year, 30,487 juveniles were apprehended for the first time, 901 juveniles were apprehended but not convicted and 230 juveniles had a record of previous conviction.

​Five states, mostly smaller states, and three union territories -- Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Odisha, Tripura, D&N Haveli and Daman & Diu, Lakshadweep, Puducherry did not report even a single habitual offender's arrest who had a  previous conviction.

This pattern was reflected in the arrests made under special local laws as well. Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Odisha, Tripura, D&N Haveli and  Daman & Diu, Ladakh, Lakshadweep and Puducherry did not report even a single habitual offender among the people arrested last year.

The special local laws include NDPS ACT, Gambling Act, Excise Act, Prohibition Act, Explosives Substances Act, Indian Railways Act, Registration of Foreigners Act, Indian Passport Act, Essential Commodities Act, Antiquities and Art Treasures Act, Dowry Prohibition Act, Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, Indecent Rep. of Women (P) Act, Copyright Act, 1957, Indecent Rep. of Women (P) Act, SC/ST (Prevention. of Attrocities) Act, Forest Act and others.

