STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mumbai: Major fire breaks out at scrap market in Mankhurd; no casualty

A fire brigade official said that the blaze is confined to seven to eight shops in the market, where different types of scrap material, including empty chemical drums, was stored.

Published: 17th September 2021 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Mumbai scrapyard fire

Fire at a scrapyard in Mankhurd area of Mumbai. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A major fire broke out at Mandala scrap market in Mumbai's eastern suburb of Mankhurd early on Friday, but there was no report of any injury, civic officials said.

The blaze erupted around 4.15 am at the scrap market located on Veer Jijamata Bhosale Marg, they said.

At least 10 fire engines and water takers were sent to the spot, the officials said.

Thick black smoke billowing into the sky was visible.

A fire brigade official said that the blaze is confined to seven to eight shops in the market, where different types of scrap material, including empty chemical drums, was stored.

"The fire has been covered from all the sides after more than three hours of efforts and the firefighting operation is still on," he said.

More information about the incident is awaited.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mandala scrap market fire Mankhund
India Matters
Engineers inspect an oxygen plant at a 50 bedded COVID-19 care centre, at a stadium in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
Centre promises 3,600 oxygen plants to tackle a possible third Covid wave
(Express Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha)
Telangana 4th largest contributor to India’s economy
The rally taken out by various Christian organisations in Pala on Saturday to express solidarity with the Pala bishop | Express
Nuns boycott Pala bishop's anti-Muslim speech; say communalism not Christian
The entire cost of the project is cited to be Rs 3.37 crore. (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh creating India's biggest man-made forest on barren land, abandoned mine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp