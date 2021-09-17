No more overstay on deputation for bureaucrats

Kumar Vikram By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking serious note of bureaucrats overstaying on deputation, the Centre on Thursday asked all the concerned departments to follow guidelines which say that the concerned department needs to seek approval six months before the expiry of tenure.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said that overstay of officers in many cases had flouted rules. “Recently, instances have come to light that even though the period of deputation is specified in the relevant orders communicating the cadre clearance by this division in respect of CSS officers proceeding on deputation to ex-cadre posts, many officers are not reporting back on expiry of their deputation tenure. The overstayal in such cases are not in consonance with the guidelines, and has been viewed seriously,” said an official memorandum issued by the DoPT on Thursday.

The DoPT also sought the attention of the departments towards the guidelines which say that officers on deputation shall be deemed to have been relieved on the date of expiry of the deputation period unless the authority has extended the period of deputation, in writing, prior to the date of expiry.

Guidelines say that if the borrowing organisation wishes to retain an official beyond the prescribed tenure, it shall initiate action for seeking concurrence of the lending organisation individual concerned six months before the tenure expires. “In no case it should retain an official beyond the sanctioned term unless approval has been obtained,” it said.