PM Narendra Modi's 71st birthday: Cake, cut-out, rangoli mark Gujarat BJP celebrations

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat BJP on Friday marked the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with several programmes under its 'sewa and samarpan' campaign.

Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil unveiled a 71-foot cut-out made of vinyl sheets of the PM in Radhanpur in Mehsana, with one of the organisers, Pintu Patel of Rajdhani Foundation, stating that 171 couples will hold prayers to Lord Ram for the long life of the PM and corona warriors will be felicitated at an event later in the evening.

Paatil also inaugurated a 71 feet long rangoli of the PM at a mall in Vadodara, while a 182 meter long cake was prepared and distributed among the poor and persons with disability (PwD) at the same venue.

He inaugurated an exhibition depicting important events of PM Modi's life and work at the party headquarters in Gandhinagar, while a similar exhibition was inaugurated at Kankaria lake by BJP Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya.

Paatil said the Gujarat BJP will plant 71 lakh trees over the next few days and distribute 71 lakh books to needy students.