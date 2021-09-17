Religion should not be used to create politics: UP minister Swami Prasad Maurya

By PTI

BALLIA (UP): Uttar Pradesh Labour Minister Swami Prasad Maurya has stressed that religion is a matter of faith and it should not be made a matter of politics.

The minister, while talking to newspersons on the sidelines of BJP's 'Prabudh Varg Sammelan' here on Thursday, also said the party has nothing to do with “abba Jaan, chacha Jaan and bhai Jaan' and it is going to the people in upcoming elections to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on the basis of its welfare and development schemes.

“No God should be associated with politics. God is a matter of faith. All the people have the freedom to believe in God according to their faith. The matter of faith should not be mixed with politics,” Maurya said.

He also attacked Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on "his love of Lord Ram and Shri Krishna".

Referring to the recent statement of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait terming AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi as 'chacha jaan', he said the BJP is going to the public on the basis of its public welfare and development schemes.

“Those who do not have anything are taking the help of chacha jaan and abba jaan. BJP is not concerned with abba jaan, chacha jaan and bhai Jaan,” he said.

Recently, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, apparently attacking the Samajwadi Party, had said people who say "abba jaan" used to "digest" all the ration items earlier.

The CM's comment in Kushinagar had sparked a controversy of sorts.

Claiming that the opposition parties have failed in UP, Maurya said it has become issueless and the people of the country and the state have rejected the Congress, SP and Bahujan Smaj Party (BSP).

It is only Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his development agenda and welfare schemes that are being discussed, he added.