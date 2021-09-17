STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Setting a record, India administers over two crore COVID-19 vaccine doses on PM Modi's birthday

The cumulative doses administered in the country reached 2,03,68,343 at 5.27 pm, according to data on the Co-WIN portal.

Published: 17th September 2021 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

A fan of PM Narendra Modi takes the shot in Rajasthan’s Beawar

A fan of PM Narendra Modi takes the shot in Rajasthan’s Beawar. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India on Friday set a record for daily Covid-19 vaccinations with nearly 2.27 crore doses administered by 10.30 pm, as state governments responded to a call given by the Union health ministry to mark PM Narendra Modi’s 71st birthday as ‘vaccine sewa day’.

​By the end of the day, this figure was likely to near the 2.5 crore mark.

Globally, as per information available, the record of maximum vaccinations on a day is held by China, which had administered 2.45 crore shots.

The Co-Win dashboard maintained by the Centre showed that the high inoculations were largely driven by Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh. Shots were given at more than 1 lakh vaccination sites — the highest ever — across India on Friday.

Majority of the vaccination sites were at government hospitals with the private sector contributing a minuscule number only.

Notably, in states such as West Bengal and Jhrakhand — both ruled by non-BJP governments and having a low percentage of population covered with at least one dose — there was no dramatic rise on Friday. Thus  far, India had crossed the 1 crore a day mark three times, the first being August 27.

Ahead of the PM’s birthday, several states had planned special vaccination drives and while the Gujarat government had declared its intention to administer over 35 lakh doses, the Assam government targeted 8 lakh. The Bihar government had said it would administer nearly 30 lakh doses on Friday.

As on Thursday, about 62% of the adult population in India had received at least one dose while only about 20% was fully inoculated. With high vaccination figures attained on Friday, these figures are set to rise by over two notches each.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Narendra Modi COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic coronavirus updates coronavirus latest updates
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp