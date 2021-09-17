SKM says 'Bharat Bandh' will be peaceful, will ensure public faces minimal inconvenience

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Friday issued guidelines for the September 27 'Bharat Bandh' against the Centre's three farm laws and said it would be peaceful and farmers will ensure that the public faces minimal inconvenience.

In a statement, the SKM said the bandh will start at 6 am and it will remain in force till 4 pm.

During this time, central and state government offices, markets, shops, factories, schools, colleges and other educational institutions will not be allowed to function.

Public and private transport will not be allowed to ply on roads.

No public functions will be allowed, it said.

Only emergency services, including ambulances and fire services, will be allowed to function during the bandh, it added.

"The SKM has asked constituent organisations to appeal to all sections of society to join hands with farmers and publicise the bandh beforehand so that inconvenience to the public may be reduced.

"The bandh will be peaceful as well as voluntary and would exempt emergency services.

The main banners or themes for the day would be 'Bharat Bandh against Anti-Farmer Modi Government', 'Modi Brings in Mandi Bandh', 'Farmers take up Bharat Bandh' and so on," the statement said.

The SKM, an umbrella body of over 40 farmer unions, said that a "state-level preparatory meeting" will be held in Mumbai on September 20 for further planning regarding the bandh.

On the same day, a 'Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat' will be organised in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur, followed by a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Uttarakhand's Roorkee on September 22.

Additionally, the protesting farmers will also host a five-day Kabaddi League starting September 22 at Tikri and Singhu border protest sites.

"Teams from different states are expected to participate and play for cash rewards," the statement said.

The SKM said that the farmers have continued their protest for over nine months now because the government has been "adamant" on not repealing the contentious farm laws.

It said lakhs of farmers are protesting at Delhi borders not of their "own volition".

They have been forced to stay there by police of different states and the Union home ministry.

Farmers have faced "great hardship" living on the highways amid heavy rains, harsh summer and chilly winter months, it added.

The SKM said the farmers' protest is a matter of "protecting their livelihoods, basic productive resources and the future of the next generation".

Farmers from different parts of the country have been protesting against the three farm laws since November last year.

While the government has been projecting the laws as major agricultural reforms, the farmers fear that they will do away with the Minimum Support Price system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations.

Over 10 rounds of talks between the government and farmer leaders have failed to break the deadlock between the two sides.

PTI TRS DIV DIV 09171902 NNNN