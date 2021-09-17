STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Thane: Teen kidnapped four years ago now 20-year-old mother, say cops

A teen girl who was allegedly abducted from Thane in 2017 was traced recently and is now a 20-year-old married woman with a child.

Published: 17th September 2021 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 07:43 PM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

THANE: A teen girl who was allegedly abducted from Thane district in 2017 was traced recently and is now a 20-year-old married woman with a child, police said on Friday.

The girl, 16 at the time, had gone missing from Vithalwadi on June 21, 2017 and police were unable to trace her after making several attempts, an Anti Human Trafficking Cell official said.

"After the case was transferred to us in August this year, we got a tip off on September 15 and spotted the kidnapped person arrive at court naka here with a child in her arms. She told us she had failed Class X exams twice, so did not want to continue studies," AHTC senior inspector Ashok Kadlag said.

As her parents were pestering her to continue studying, she ran away and married a boy she knew from Chembur when she turned 18, Kadlag said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thane Thane Police
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp