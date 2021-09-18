STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

15th Indo-Nepal joint military exercise begins on September 20

The armies will learn each other's experience on human assistance methods, jungle warfare high altitude warfare and disaster relief methods.

Published: 18th September 2021 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

Exercise SURYA KIRAN - XIV is an annual event which is conducted alternatively in Nepal and India.

: conducted alternatively in Nepal and India. (Photo | PIB)

By PTI

PITHORAGARH: The 15th edition of Indo-Nepal joint military exercise "Surya Kiran" will begin here on September 20.

"Infantry battalions from both countries will participate in the exercise," said Capt Kuldeep, the liaison officer from the Indian side.

According to the officer, besides familiarising with weapons being used by each army, the armies will be sharing with each other mountain warfare tactics, disaster assistance, rescue and relief operations in mountainous terrains.

The armies will learn each other's experience on human assistance methods, jungle warfare high altitude warfare and disaster relief methods.

"The exercise includes special 48 hours of gruelling exercise to validate counter insurgency operations in mountainous terrains," said the Army officer.

The exercise is part of the initiative to develop inter-operability and sharing experience between two armies.

The exercise will improve bilateral relationship between two armies and will be a major step to strengthen friendly relations between countries, he said.

The last "Surya Kiran" exercise was held in Nepal in 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India nepal military exercise surya kiran
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp