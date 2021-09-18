STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

42-year-old man held for repeatedly raping his 6-year-old niece in Maharashtra

After that, the accused was arrested and booked under IPC section 376 (rape) and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Published: 18th September 2021 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Lawyers display a placard to condemn the gang-rape and murder of a Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo| AFP)

A medical test was conducted on the girl, which confirmed that she had been raped, police said. (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

THANE: Police have arrested a man from Ulhasnagar town in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly raping his six-year-old niece on multiple occasions, an official said on Saturday.

The 42-year-old accused was arrested on Friday, the official of Hill Line police station said.

"The accused lived in the neighbourhood of his niece's family. The accused used to take her to his house on the pretext of playing with her. However, he would sexually assault her there. A couple of days back, the girl's elder brother spotted the accused indulging in sexual acts with her. The boy reported the matter to his parents, who approached the police and lodged a complaint against the man," he said.

A medical test was conducted on the girl, which confirmed that she had been raped, police said.

After that, the accused was arrested and booked under IPC section 376 (rape) and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

He was produced before a local court, which remanded him in police custody for four days, they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ulhasnagar town Crimes Against Women in India Maharashtra Police
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp