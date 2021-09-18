Amarinder Singh's resignation a panic reaction of Congress high command to salvage situation: BJP

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The resignation of Amarinder Singh as Punjab chief minister is a "panic reaction" of the Congress high command to salvage the situation ahead of assembly polls and shows that the state's ruling party is a divided house, the BJP said on Saturday.

The BJP expressed confidence that the people of Punjab, having lost trust in the Shironami Akali Dal (SAD) as well, will choose the party in the elections early next year as it alone can give the state a stable and progressive government.

Asserting that the Congress is in panic as it is staring at defeat in the polls, BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh said that after failing to perform and deliver, "the Congress in Punjab is licking the dust to revive itself."

Terming Singh's resignation a "panic reaction" of the Congress high command to salvage the party's situation, Chugh said in a statement that the Congress would be decimated in the forthcoming assembly elections and no fire-fighting of any kind can help it.

"The mafia raj of the Congress in Punjab would prove to be the last nail in its coffin in Punjab," Chugh added.

Union minister and BJP MP from Punjab Som Prakash said the resignation of Singh clearly shows that Congress is desperate as it is losing its position with every passing day.

"Congress is in decline, Akalis have lost trust of people, so we are hopeful that people of Punjab will give opportunity to BJP which can give a stable and progressive government in the state," Prakash said.

Sources in the BJP said the party is keeping a watch on the unfolding developments in the state and the next step of Amarinder Singh.

Declaring that he felt humiliated, Congress veteran Amarinder Singh on Saturday resigned as chief minister of Punjab.

When asked about his future course of action, Singh said, "As far as my future politics is concerned, there is always an option and I will use that option when time comes."

"I am in the Congress party. I will talk to my supporters and decide future course of politics," he added.

The BJP which had been contesting elections in Punjab in alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has only two MLAs in the 117-member assembly and two MPs from the state.

The SAD snapped its alliance with the BJP last year over the Centre's three contentious farm laws.

BJP leaders in Punjab have been facing the ire of farmers protesting against the farm laws.

Several farmer unions have stated that they wouldn't allow the BJP to hold rallies in the state.