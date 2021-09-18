STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal reaches milestone of vaccinating over 5 crore people since January: Official

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 toll climbed to 18,641 in the state on Saturday with 12 more fatalities, officials said.

Published: 18th September 2021 11:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 11:25 PM   |  A+A-

A vaccine being loaded into a syringe

Representational Image. (File | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal on Saturday touched the milestone of vaccinating over 5 crore people in the state against COVID-19 with at least one dose, after 12.17 lakh more beneficiaries were jabbed, a senior health department official said.

He is also hopeful that the state will cross the 13-lakh mark of single-day inoculation soon.

"Till 6 pm today, we vaccinated around 12.17 lakh people. Since January 16, we have inoculated 5,01,02,442 people," the official said.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 toll climbed to 18,641 in the state on Saturday with 12 more fatalities, officials said.

The coronavirus tally also rose to 15,61,014 after 728 fresh cases were reported, they said.

West Bengal now has 7,967 active cases, while 15,34,406 people have recovered from the disease thus far, including 757 in the last 24 hours.

Till date, a total of 1,76,99,502 samples have been tested in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Bengal covid cases
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp