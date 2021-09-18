Bihar scripts golden record on PM Modi's birthday, vaccinates 30 lakh people against Covid in a single day

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

PATNA: Bihar scripted a golden record yet again with a single-day mega vaccination drive, launched on Friday to mark the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The state topped among others in the country with a record vaccination against the Covid-19 done with 30,67,918 persons in a single day.

Lauding the success of the state health department, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that the people of the state have scripted a golden chapter by making such a record vaccination in a single day.

"My congratulation is to all, who made it possible on the success of Corona vaccination Maha Abhiyan(mega drive)", said Nitish Kumar.

The Additional Chief Secretary of Health Department Pratay Amrit claimed that Bihar has come to the first position in the vaccination campaign among other states on Friday.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had inaugurated the mega drive for the vaccination to motivate the health workers to achieve the set target of vaccinating 30 lakh people in a bid to wish PM Narendra Modi on his birthday.

But the enthusiasm of health workers and the people's spontaneous turn up for vaccination exceeded the target. Expressing a special birthday wish, CM Nitish Kumar wrote to wish the PM on a whiteboard after inaugurating the drive.

Amrit said that the districts with high performances would be thanked by the letter of appreciation and other districts are encouraged to excel in vaccination to make the eligible population of state fully vaccinated.

