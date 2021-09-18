Bihar: VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani releases 71,000 fishes into the Ganges to mark PM Modi's 71st birthday

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday which was on Friday coincides with the worship day of Lord Vishwakarma and was celebrated a little differently by the chief of VIP which is BJP's ally in Bihar.

Lord Vishwakarma is a deity revered as the master of all technical & mechanical creations.

Mukesh Sahni, who proudly calls himself the 'son of mallah', and the founder of the Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP) celebrated PM Modi's birthday by letting 71,000 fish in the water of the river Ganges.

Sahni, who has already declared to fight in the forthcoming UP assembly elections alone was recently not allowed allegedly by the UP government to install the statues of Phoolan Devi.

He reached the mid-river Ganges by boat with caskets full of fishes. He, along with party leaders and supporters released 71,000 fishes to mark the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"As a fish symbolizes auspicious moment and movement, letting them into their natural aquatic habitations will shower auspicious and adorable time for our Hon'ble PM, to take the country to the pinnacle of prosperity", Sahni told the media, adding that the fishermen community would continue demanding reservation from the PM.

Prior to this act of exhibiting honour to the PM Modi, Mukesh Sahni had also gifted a fish made of silver to the PM as an auspicious sign, during an all-party delegation meet on the Caste Census issue.

In the 2020 assembly elections, when Sahani had parted his way from the RJD-led Mahagatvandhan over a difference of seat-sharing with Tejashwi Yadav, Mukesh Sahni was offered seats from the BJP quota in the last time bringing him in the NDA.

But apart from all this occasion-based courtesy, it is important to see as to how the VIP goes in the UP assembly elections-either with the BJP or against it.

Mukesh Sahni has already announced to install 50,000 statues of Phoolan Devi outside the houses of his party supporters ahead of assembly polls in 2022 and distribute nearly 5 lakh lockets carrying the picture of Phoolan Devi amongst the party supporters in order to make a wide caste polarisation in the firshman community.