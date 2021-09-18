STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Cousins found hanging from tree in Rajasthan's Pali district

The man and woman, aged 22 and 20 years respectively, were cousins and were in a relationship, police said.

Published: 18th September 2021 08:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 08:28 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes.

By PTI

JAIPUR: A man and his cousin were found hanging from a tree in Pali district of Rajasthan on Saturday, police said.

The man and woman, aged 22 and 20 years respectively, were cousins and were in a relationship, they said.

"They went missing from their houses on Friday evening and were found hanging from a tree separately today (Saturday)," said Sanderao Station House Officer (SHO) Sarjil Malik.

"Primary investigation reveals that they were in a relationship and they took the extreme step because their marriage was not possible," he said.

They were the residents of Sindru village with their houses located close to each other.

Malik said that a shepherd spotted the bodies on Saturday nearly 5 km away from their houses and informed the up-Sarpanch of the village, who intimated the police.

After postmortem examination, the bodies were handed over to their family members, police said, adding further investigation in the case is on.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan Pali
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp