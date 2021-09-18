STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Goa casinos to start from September 20 as COVID-19 positivity rate declines

The decision was taken during a Task Force Committee meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Published: 18th September 2021 11:02 PM

The US gambling industry was a big winner at the polls on November 3, with three states authorizing sports betting and three others either authorizing or expanding casino gambling.

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PANAJI: The Goa government on Saturday said casinos will resume operations from Monday on the condition that they adhere to strict COVID-19 protocols, said an official.

The positivity rate is below two per cent and it was decided that the state should start economic activities, especially those related with tourism, the CM said.

"Casinos will start from Monday with 50 per cent capacity and strict pandemic protocols.

Those who are fully vaccinated or those carrying RT-PCR negative certificates will be allowed to enter.

The ban on spas, massage parlours, river cruises, EDMs, night clubs will continue," Sawant said.

